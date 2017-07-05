Area celebrates July 4th

Area celebrates July 4th

More than 500 people attended the Fourth of July celebration in Edenton to hear a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Joseph Hewes Monument by the 1767 Courthouse. The event was organized by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

