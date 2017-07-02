After Warped Tour's Wilmington Date Falls Apart, the Unofficial...

Warp '17 Detour Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m.-midnight, $25-$30 Motorco Music Hall, Durham If you stroll down to Fullsteam or Surf Club for a Fourth of July beer on Tuesday, you might look around and find yourself wondering, "Since when is there a Hot Topic on Rigsbee Avenue?" There isn't one, but there will be an invasion of six bands from Warped Tour , the mall-punk festival that has been skating around the country on sneaker money for twenty-two summers. Warp '17 Detour at Motorco serves as an unofficial, last-minute substitute for the Warped Tour date in Wilmington, which fell apart after the festival and the city failed to reach an agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.