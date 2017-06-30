$2M bail set for Wilmington man charg...

$2M bail set for Wilmington man charged with murder

Bond has been set at $2 million for a North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a woman. Media outlets report that 37-year-old Marc Dominic Aiena was arrested Friday for allegedly killing 34-year-old Ashley Ann Bell.

