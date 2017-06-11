Wilson Center packed as professional ...

Wilson Center packed as professional ballerina performed a Sleeping Beautya

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

There was a packed house at The Wilson Center as world renowned ballerina Dara Holmes made her way back to Wilmington to perform in Sleeping Beauty Sunday afternoon. Holmes is considered one of the top 10 African American ballerinas in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC