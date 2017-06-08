Wilmingtona s first ALDI opening June 22

The Porters Neck ALDI at 7954 Market St will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. on June 22. After the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also sample ALDI products and enter for a chance to win a year's supply of ALDI produce.

