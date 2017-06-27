Wilmington woman gets prison time for staging car accidents

A Wilmington woman is headed to prison for her role in staging two car accidents in 2015 and filing false insurance claims. Jessica Denise Goodman, 40, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court to three counts of insurance fraud, three counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, and one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

