Wilmington native, professional ballerina returns home for performance

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Wilmington native and professional Joffrey Ballet of Chicago dancer Dara Holmes, is returning home to the Port City to preform in the Sleeping Beauty ballet this weekend. Her parents couldn't afford the lessons but when dance instructor Elizabeth Hester noticed Holmes' natural talent, she awarded her a scholarship for however long she needed.

