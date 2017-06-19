Wilmington comic comes home to tape s...

Wilmington comic comes home to tape special

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

After traveling all over the country doing shows for most of the last year, Cliff Cash is happy to be home to record his new special. Cash, a stand-up comedian from Wilmington, is headlining the Dead Crow Comedy Room on Friday and Saturday and the best parts of the four shows -- two on Friday and two on Saturday -- will make up Tough Year , Cash's second feature-length album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 16 funfundvierzig 1
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC