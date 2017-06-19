Wilmington comic comes home to tape special
After traveling all over the country doing shows for most of the last year, Cliff Cash is happy to be home to record his new special. Cash, a stand-up comedian from Wilmington, is headlining the Dead Crow Comedy Room on Friday and Saturday and the best parts of the four shows -- two on Friday and two on Saturday -- will make up Tough Year , Cash's second feature-length album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC