Wilmington comic comes home to tape special

After traveling all over the country doing shows for most of the last year, Cliff Cash is happy to be home to record his new special. Cash, a stand-up comedian from Wilmington, is headlining the Dead Crow Comedy Room on Friday and Saturday and the best parts of the four shows -- two on Friday and two on Saturday -- will make up Tough Year , Cash's second feature-length album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.