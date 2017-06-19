Widespread cell phone and internet ou...

Widespread cell phone and internet outages

Spectrum officials said a backbone fiber line was cut in Wilmington and over a dozen crews worked to repair the line. A spokesperson for the telecommunications company said in a statement that service had been restored as of 5 p.m. A connectivity issue caused a service interruption for some of our customers in Wilmington, Jacksonville and New Bern, NC earlier today.

