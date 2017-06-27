Wave Transit to offer discount for veterans, adding service to ILM

Starting on Saturday, July 1, veterans with a New Hanover County Veterans ID will receive 50 percent discount on all bus tickets and multi-ride passes. The ID cards can be obtained for free at the New Hanover Register of Deeds Office at 320 Chestnut St. or the Government Center at 320 Government Center Dr. Beginning Monday, July 3, Wave will be offering hourly bus service from downtown Wilmington to the ILM airport.

