Wave Transit to offer discount for veterans, adding service to ILM
Starting on Saturday, July 1, veterans with a New Hanover County Veterans ID will receive 50 percent discount on all bus tickets and multi-ride passes. The ID cards can be obtained for free at the New Hanover Register of Deeds Office at 320 Chestnut St. or the Government Center at 320 Government Center Dr. Beginning Monday, July 3, Wave will be offering hourly bus service from downtown Wilmington to the ILM airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC