Watch out for longshore currents if youa re swimming at the beach today

If you're planning on visiting a Grand Strand-area beach today, you'll want to be careful when you take a dip in the ocean. The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued an alert about the presence of longshore currents stirring in the water Thursday from about 8 a.m. through the evening from Georgetown County, stretching up the coast through all of coastal Horry County to New Hanover and Pender counties in N.C. South surface winds blowing about 15 to 20 mph mixed with southeasterly waves will create conditions that spawn longshore currents - the strong currents that can push swimmers far from the swimming spot they started from and can make it difficult for them to keep their footing.

