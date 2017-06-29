Warped Tour organizers say they were 'blind-sided' by Wilmington
The Wilmington leg of the VANS Warped Tour, scheduled only days from now on Tuesday, July 4th, will not take place as scheduled, according to city leaders. The organizers of the event failed to come to terms with the city on a contract for the use of the Legion Sports Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC