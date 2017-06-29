Warped Tour organizers say they were ...

Warped Tour organizers say they were 'blind-sided' by Wilmington

The Wilmington leg of the VANS Warped Tour, scheduled only days from now on Tuesday, July 4th, will not take place as scheduled, according to city leaders. The organizers of the event failed to come to terms with the city on a contract for the use of the Legion Sports Complex.

