Verdict Watch: Jury deliberates accused killer's fate
The jury in James Bradley's murder trial continued deliberations Thursday to determine if the Wilmington man is responsible for the presumed death of his coworker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk. Van Newkirk, also of Wilmington, went missing April 5, 2014, one day before her 54th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC