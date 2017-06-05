US Marshals arrest Wilmington man on ...

US Marshals arrest Wilmington man on sex crime charges

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to officials, the US Marshals apprehended 33-year-old Margarito Martinez Lopez during a traffic stop on Military Cutoff Road as he was leaving his home on East Westwood Drive around 7 a.m. Lopez is charged with one count each of second-degree sex offense and sexual battery.

