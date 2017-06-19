Unprecedented growth expected at Port...

Unprecedented growth expected at Port of Wilmington

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Having already doubled its container services thus far in 2017, the Port of Wilmington is expecting unprecedented growth in the next fiscal year. The inaugural port call of the ZIM Shanghai on Sunday marked the fourth new container service activated at the port in the last two months.

