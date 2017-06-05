UNCW alum's memoir to become movie
Edgerton - no relation, apparently, to Clyde Edgerton - has reportedly recruited Lucas Hedges of "Manchester by the Sea" for the project and is approaching Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe for roles. For those who came in late, Conley is a former graduate student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington who published "Boy Erased" in 2016.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
