UNCP professor to join panel on climate change

A biology professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will take part in a panel discussion on climate change and overpopulation at Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday. Lisa Kelly will participate in "Climate and Perspectives on Overpopulation, Loss of Biodiversity and Stewardship" from 4 to 6 p.m. in Room U170 at the Union Station Auditorium.

