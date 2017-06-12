Triangle Pigskin Preview Set For July 20

WILMINGTON, NC On August 23, 1995, Coach Bill Dooley, one of the most successful coaches in Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited Athletic Directors, Coaches and Representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina Central and North Carolina State University to join him and NC Governor, Jim Hunt, at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers. It was at that meeting that the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF Chapter and its mission.

