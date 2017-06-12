Tony Danza makes Wilmington debut thi...

Tony Danza makes Wilmington debut this fall

The beloved star of stage and screen, Tony Danza will bring his cabaret act to the Wilson Center on Friday, October 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. His show, Standards & Stories combines timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of the soft shoe and ukulele performances. Danza will perform a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas , in which he also starred, while sharing stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

