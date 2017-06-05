The annual Shakespeare festival is a staple at Greenfield Lake each summer.
Wilmington's annual, free-to-the-public Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green festival, in association with the City of Wilmington, is every weekend and weeknights throughout the month of June. As You Like It performances are staged each weekend at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through June 25. Thursday performances benefit Actor Appreciation Night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC