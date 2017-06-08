TEDa S Excellent Adventure: Connecticut
The Brunswick County man who jumped on a tall ship in Wilmington is now in Connecticut as his adventure continues. Oak Island's Ted Edwards boarded The Pinta, one of the two tall ships at port in Wilmington, back in May for a stint as a deckhand.
