According to a news release, DEQ staff, along with the state Department of Health and Human Services, are investigating the presence of GenX. The release states DEQ is strongly encouraging Chemours, the company that produces the chemical for industrial processes at its facility in Fayetteville, to identify any measures that can be taken to reduce or eliminate the discharges of the chemical to the river until the state completes its investigation.

