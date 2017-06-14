Tap water
According to a news release, DEQ staff, along with the state Department of Health and Human Services, are investigating the presence of GenX. The release states DEQ is strongly encouraging Chemours, the company that produces the chemical for industrial processes at its facility in Fayetteville, to identify any measures that can be taken to reduce or eliminate the discharges of the chemical to the river until the state completes its investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC