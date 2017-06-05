SwampDogs knock off Sharks in 7 innings

SwampDogs knock off Sharks in 7 innings

The host SwampDogs beat the Sharks in seven innings despite Wilmington taking a 1-0 lead on Walker Imwalle's home run in the third frame. Fayetteville scored three runs in the bottom half of the third inning and stretched its lead by scoring four more times in the sixth after the Sharks had tied it 3-3.

