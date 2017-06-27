Steaka n Shake still planning 3 area locations
Since that story aired, WWAY spoke with Nekillim Foodservice Group owner Jeff Milliken, who says they are actually breaking ground on the Jacksonville location July 10. Milliken says his management team for that restaurant has already been hired and is currently training in Charlotte. This restaurant is expected to open by Thanksgiving.
