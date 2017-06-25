Southern Wayne High to get new principal
Spring Creek Middle School Principal Kevin Smith will move to Southern Wayne High school in the 2017-2018 school year, replacing retiring Principal John Boldt, according to a Wayne County Public Schools press release. The Wayne County Board of Education approved the change at its special called meeting Tuesday as part of its consent agenda.
