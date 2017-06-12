Sharks win in walk-off fashion

Wilmington won its first game in four tries this season against Morehead City on Friday night, beating the Marlins 6-5 at Buck Hardee Field. With the score tied 5-5, Noah Michael singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning for the Sharks and Cory Everett's pinch-hit single drove Michael in for the game-winning run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.