Sharks win in walk-off fashion

23 hrs ago

Wilmington won its first game in four tries this season against Morehead City on Friday night, beating the Marlins 6-5 at Buck Hardee Field. With the score tied 5-5, Noah Michael singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning for the Sharks and Cory Everett's pinch-hit single drove Michael in for the game-winning run.

