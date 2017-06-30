Sharks struggle in Fayetteville

Sharks struggle in Fayetteville

It was a rough night on the mound for Sharks starter Luke Gesell. The UNC-Wilmington freshman worked 4 and a third innings and allowed 10 runs, 9 earned on 8 hits in Wilmington's 11-2 loss at Fayetteville.

