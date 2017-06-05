SBI investigation into former WPD off...

SBI investigation into former WPD officer could delay convicted killer's murder trial

The murder trial of a convicted killer charged in the presumed death of a missing Wilmington woman could be continued due to a closed SBI investigation into a former officer with the Wilmington Police Department, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Van Newkirk was last seen April 5, 2014, at The Husk Bar in downtown Wilmington.

