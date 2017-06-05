SBI investigation into former WPD employee could delay convicted killer's murder trial
The murder trial of a convicted killer charged in the presumed death of a missing Wilmington woman could be continued due to a closed SBI investigation into a former employee with the Wilmington Police Department, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Van Newkirk was last seen April 5, 2014, at The Husk Bar in downtown Wilmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC