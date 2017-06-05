Salt names new senior editor

Salt names new senior editor

Salt magazine, the arts-and-lifestyle monthly that bills itself as "the art and soul of Wilmington," has named a new senior editor. A native of Philadelphia, Irvine is a former copy editor for The New York Times and was an editor at House Beautiful for 21 years.

