SABLE celebrates 10 years of service in Wilmington
For 10 years, the Southeastern NC Air-Borne Law Enforcement aviation unit has given police an elevated view of law enforcement. SABLE aircraft are retired Army Bell Kiowa helicopters acquired through the Government 1033 Program at no cost to the City of Wilmington.
