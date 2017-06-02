S.C. store to open 3 locations in N.C.
Southern Tide, the preppy style apparel brand from South Carolina known for its signature skipjack tuna logo, has announced plans to open three new signature stores in North Carolina.
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
