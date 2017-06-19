Robeson County native crowned Miss North Carolina 2017
RALEIGH, NC A native of Robeson County took the crown at the 80th Miss North Carolina Pageant, which took place Saturday night in Raleigh. According to WMBF News' sister station in Wilmington, NC, 90 young women competed for the title of Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen.
