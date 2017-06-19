Publix signs lease for new Ocean Isle Beach store
The new 39,000-square-foot store will be located in the Ocean Isle Beach Market Place at the southeast corner of Causeway and Beach drives. The Publix store located in the Pine Valley area of Wilmington opened to customers last year.
