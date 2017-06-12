Postcard party to oppose seismic blas...

Postcard party to oppose seismic blasting

The Cape Fear Group of the Sierra Club hosted a postcard party tonight to oppose seismic blasting off the North Carolina Coast. Activists met to send postcards expressing their opposition to Governor Roy Cooper, Representative David Rouzer, and to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

