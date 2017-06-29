Plan for College Road changes moved up one year

Thirteen new highway projects that will affect New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties are included in an updated version of the state's 10-year transportation plan, according to a Department of Transportation release. In addition to the 13 new highway projects in the plan released Thursday, Division 3, which includes Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Duplin and Sampson counties, is adding one aviation, and five transit projects.

