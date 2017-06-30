Parade honoring veterans to be held in Wilmington for 1st time
Veterans will be honored on November 11th in Downtown Wilmington in a first of its kind event for the area. Jim Verdon, spokesperson for the event and member of the New Hanover County Veterans Council, says the 1st Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade will follow the annual Purple Heart Run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC