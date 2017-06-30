Parade honoring veterans to be held i...

Parade honoring veterans to be held in Wilmington for 1st time

Veterans will be honored on November 11th in Downtown Wilmington in a first of its kind event for the area. Jim Verdon, spokesperson for the event and member of the New Hanover County Veterans Council, says the 1st Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade will follow the annual Purple Heart Run.

