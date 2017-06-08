New Hanover County honors Educators o...

New Hanover County honors Educators of the Year

The New Hanover County Board of Education and the Wells Fargo Foundation honored 44 Teachers of the Year and principals at the Educator of the Year Banquet. It was held at Ashley High School, June 7th.

