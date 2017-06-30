Nash often in path of inland hurricanes
By MARK CONE North Carolina's geographical characteristics place it in the 'Hurricane Express Lane' of the Atlantic Ocean, and Nash County's position, due north of Wilmington, frequently makes it a prime target for some of the most destructive storms on record. Eastern North Carolina is ranked fourth among states that suffer direct strikes from hurricanes and tropical storms.
