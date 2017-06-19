My turn: Mickelson trades in US Open for daughter's graduation
My turn: Mickelson trades in US Open for daughter's graduation - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC The pro golfer withdrew from the US Open last week after he realized his participation would force him to miss his daughter's big day. The twist here is that the US Open is the only one of the "majors" he has yet to win in his otherwise stellar career.
