Moving man stole handguns during move, cops say

BOGOTA - A North Carolina man was arrested Saturday after police said he stole three handguns from a person who had hired him as a mover. Jamil S. Hicks, 38, of Wilmington N.C., was in possession of stolen handguns when police found him inside a truck at a River Road address, according to Bogota Police Chief Chief Daniel Maye.

