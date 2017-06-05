Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping day 7-year-old son was shot

Meche family interview, part I: Parents tell of heart-stopping d - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Shown here with his family, 7-year-old Gage Meche is recovering after being accidentally shot at school. Pictured with him are his father Trinity, brother Gavin and mother Krista.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.