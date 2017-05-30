Man receives life sentences for killing his fiance, daughter

A North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting his fiance and 20-month-old daughter and seriously injuring their 3-year-old son and a neighbor with a machete. Media outlets report 36-year-old Darrell Taylor of Wilmington pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of 35-year-old Yawanda Doe and their daughter, Dariya Doe-Taylor.

