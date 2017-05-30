Man receives life sentences for killi...

Man receives life sentences for killing his fiance, daughter

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

A North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting his fiance and 20-month-old daughter and seriously injuring their 3-year-old son and a neighbor with a machete. Media outlets report 36-year-old Darrell Taylor of Wilmington pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of 35-year-old Yawanda Doe and their daughter, Dariya Doe-Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC