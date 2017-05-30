Man pleads guilty in machete attack that killed girlfriend, daughter

A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty in the killing of his girlfriend and their 20-month-old daughter, and the stabbing of his 3-year-old son and a bystander in a September 2015 machete attack. Darrell Gerard Taylor, 36, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday morning and entered a plea deal for two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Yawanda Felecia Doe, 35, the mother of Taylor's children, and their daughter, Dariya Jalice Doe-Taylor.

