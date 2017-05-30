Man pleads guilty in machete attack t...

Man pleads guilty in machete attack that killed girlfriend, daughter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty in the killing of his girlfriend and their 20-month-old daughter, and the stabbing of his 3-year-old son and a bystander in a September 2015 machete attack. Darrell Gerard Taylor, 36, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday morning and entered a plea deal for two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Yawanda Felecia Doe, 35, the mother of Taylor's children, and their daughter, Dariya Jalice Doe-Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC