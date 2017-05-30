Man arrested, charged after police ch...

Man arrested, charged after police chase in Wilmington

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Phillip Michael Morris, 28, was arrested and charged after he led several police on a police chase on South College road early Sunday morning. According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the chase ended on South College Road and Pinecliff drive around 12:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time the speed of the chase or how long it lasted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC