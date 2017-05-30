Man arrested, charged after police chase in Wilmington

Phillip Michael Morris, 28, was arrested and charged after he led several police on a police chase on South College road early Sunday morning. According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the chase ended on South College Road and Pinecliff drive around 12:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time the speed of the chase or how long it lasted.

