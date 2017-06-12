Lower Cape Fear Hospice honored for h...

Lower Cape Fear Hospice honored for highest level of quality care

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Lower Cape Fear Hospice, including the facility that serves Bladen County, was recently named a 2017 Hospice Honors recipient by Deyta Analytics, a division of HEALTHCAREfirst. Hospice Honors is awarded annually by Deyta Analytics to hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC