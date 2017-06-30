Local authors get national plugs

Local authors get national plugs

The Washington Post's "Not-so-early summer book recommendations for 2017" led off with David Gessner's "Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession and My Wild Youth." It probably helped that the piece's author, Daniel W. Drezner, was a former Ultimate player himself, saying Gessner "evoked some powerful memories."

