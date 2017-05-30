Larger cargo ships are coming to East Coast ports: Can N.C. keep up?
The largest cargo ship ever to visit U.S. East Coast ports is stopping in Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina this week, but it's skipping North Carolina. The Port of Wilmington isn't large enough to accommodate the OOCL France, which can carry up to 13,926 cargo containers and is 1,202 feet long.
