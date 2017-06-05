Jade Justice Deeny.
Police investigating a missing person call wound up arresting a Wilmington man on gun and drug charges, and the suspect was sentenced to prison time for those and other crimes this week. Jade Justice Deeny, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and a probation violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC