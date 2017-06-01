How to improve bike safety in the Por...

How to improve bike safety in the Port City

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

On May 15th a 20-year old Megan McClellan was hit and killed on a different section of 17th street. "There's a man on 17th and Queen that just got ran over by a truck and he is losing consciousness," an eye-witness that called 911 after the accident said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Tue Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC